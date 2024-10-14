OZZY & SHARON OSBOURNE Sell Los Angeles Condo For $4.35 Million

Ozzy an Sharon Osbourne have finally managed to sell their Los Angeles condo; selling it for the discounted price of 4.35 million after a third listing, reports beaumontenterprise.com.

They listed their two-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom condo in the highly sought-after Sierra Towers building no less than three times, beginning in May 2023 for $4,795,000.

It was relisted in June that same year for the same price, before it was removed just a few days later. Finally, they put it back on the market in August, this time at the discounted price of $4,495,000—a move that appears to have secured them a buyer. However, they did accept an offer that was $145,000 less than the asking price.

California Listings reports: The two bedroom/two-and-a-half bath condo spans some 2,117 square feet of living space. The floor plan features an elegant entry, large living/dining room and spacious primary suite.

An office/study with ensuite bath can be used as a guest bedroom. Located on the northwest corner of the 10th floor, offering an elegant residential setting with beautiful views of the hills and stunning sunsets each evening. Building amenities include a beautiful pool, spa and gym facilities, and an amazing staff.

