P.O.D. Announce 11th Studio Album, Veritas, Due In May Via Mascot Records

Platinum-selling rock juggernaut P.O.D. – Sonny Sandoval [vocals], Marcos Curiel [guitar], and Traa Daniels [bass] – have announced their 11th album, Veritas. It will arrive May 3 via Mascot Records.

P.O.D. have been a band – and a vital one at that – for more than 30 years. But ask the members what still inspires them after all this time, and they'll tell you they still operate as if they're perpetual underdogs. Yes, with every new album they release, with every show they play, these musical lifers still feel they have something to prove.

The word Veritas – which translates to "Truth" in Latin – defined the emotional core of the album, and the album art further encapsulates that message: the Veritas album cover, which pictures a child with its eyes blacked out, signifies “a culmination of innocence and dark hidden truths.”

Last fall, the band debuted the video for "Drop", which features a vicious vocal cameo from Lamb Of God singer Randy Blythe. They followed with the video for equally eruptive single "Afraid To Die," featuring Jinjer vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk. The tracks combined have garnered six million views.

Now the band has shared the video for "I Won't Bow Down", yet another banger that further introduces Veritas.

Veritas artwork and tracklisting:

"Drop" (ft. Randy Blythe)

"I Got That"

"Afraid To Die" (ft. Tatiana Shmayluk)

"Dead Right"

"Breaking"

"Lay Me Down (Roo's Song)"

"I Won't Bow Down"

"This Is My Life" (ft. Cove Reber)

"Lies We Tell Ourselves"

"We Are One (Our Struggle)"

"Feeling Strange"

