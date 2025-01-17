PAIN - 2005 Album Dancing With The Dead Available On Vinyl LP For The First Time; Official Lyric Video For 2008 Bonus Track "Trapped" Streaming

Hypocrisy mastermind Peter Tägtgren has released an official lyric video for "Trapped" by his industrial metal project, Pain. The song is a bonus track taken from the 2008 Russian edition of band's fourth studio album, Dancing With The Dead, which was originally released in 2005 and is now freshly remastered. It is now available on CD, and finally on vinyl LP for the first time ever.

Pick up the limited edition blue vinyl LP here.

Tracklist:

"Don't Count Me Out" (Remaster 2025)

"Same Old Song" (Remaster 2025)

"Nothing" (Remaster 2025)

"The Tables Have Turned" (Remaster 2025)

"Not Afraid To Die" (Remaster 2025)

"Dancing With The Dead" (Remaster 2025)

"Tear It Up" (Remaster 2025)

"Bye/Die" (Remaster 2025)

"My Misery" (Remaster 2025)

"A Good Day To Die" (Remaster 2025)

"Stay Away" (Remaster 2025)

"The Third Wave" (Remaster 2025)

Official Ful Album Stream

"Trapped"