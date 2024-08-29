PAIN Live At Summer Breeze 2024; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Posted

On August 14, Pain performed at Summer Breeze 2024 in Dinkelsbühl, Germany. ARTE Concert has uploaded professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set.

Setlist (as per Setlist.fm):

"Same Old Song"

"Push The Pusher"

"End Of The Line"

"Monkey Business"

"The Great Pretender"

"Go With The Flow"

"It's Only Them"

"Zombie Slam"

"Suicide Machine"

"Party In My Head"

"Have A Drink On Me" (Blues Version)

"Shut Your Mouth" (Drum Extended Outro)

Pain's new album, I Am, is available via Nuclear Blast Records. Filled with anthems like "Don't Wake The Dead" and the hit single "Party In My Head," alongside atmospheric tracks such as "I Am" and "Fair Game," the album seamlessly blends uplifting catchiness with introspective moments, marking Peter Tägtgren's most personal and boldest work to date.

I Am can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"I Just Dropped By (To Say Goodbye)"

"Don't Wake The Dead"

"Go With The Flow"

"Not For Sale"

"Party In My Head"

"I Am"

"Push The Pusher"

"The New Norm"

"Revolution"

"My Angel"

"Fair Game"

"Don't Wake The Dead" video:

"Push The Pusher" video:

"Go With The Flow" video: