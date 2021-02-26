PAIN OF SALVATION – Concept Album BE, Acoustic Live Record 12:5 To Receive Vinyl Reissues

While Swedish progressive metal / rock pioneers and innovators Pain Of Salvation continue to challenge and bend stylistic boundaries with their frontline albums (Most recently: Panther, 2020), InsideOutMusic continues to re-work the group’s comprehensive and ground-breaking back-catalogue.

Consequently, Pain Of Salvation’s classic 2004 concept album BE (15 songs / 75 min.) as well as the exceptional 2004 acoustic live album 12:5 (16 songs / 60 min.) are now made available for the first time ever on vinyl, with a worldwide release date of April 30, 2021.

Both releases come as Gatefold Double-LP’s on 180g. vinyl with insert sheet and full album on bonus CD, available in the following variations/limitations:

BE:

Gatefold black 2LP+CD – Unlimited

Gatefold deep blood red 2LP+CD – 100x copies from IOM Webshop Europe

Gatefold transp. magenta 2LP+CD – 300x copies from CM Distro & IOM Webshop Europe

Gatefold transp. light blue 2LP+CD – 200x copies from EMP

Gatefold transp. sun yellow 2LP+CD – 200x copies from JPC

Gatefold lilac 2LP+CD – 200x copies from Revolver / USA

Gatefold white 2LP+CD – 100x copies from Band Webshop

Gatefold transp. petrol green 2LP+CD – 100x copies from Band Webshop

12:5:

Gatefold black 2LP+CD – Unlimited

Gatefold brown 2LP+CD – 100x copies from IOM Webshop Europe

Gatefold transp. sun yellow 2LP+CD – 300x copies from CM Distro & IOM Webshop Europe

Gatefold neon orange 2LP+CD – 200x copies from EMP

Gatefold transp. petrol green 2LP+CD – 200x copies from JPC

Gatefold brick red 2LP+CD – 200x copies from Revolver / USA

Gatefold white 2LP+CD – 100x copies from Band Webshop

Find preorder options at this location.

Pain Of Salvation’s Daniel Gildenlöw checked in with the following comment: “So, we can’t come and play for you, but in this weird time of separation, we are all somehow closer to one another than ever. Please invite us into your hearts and homes in the shape of these two albums that are finally released on vinyl, after all these years. We know, judging from the number of questions and requests over the years, how important this day is for many of you, and it makes us very happy to be able to bring you the news. Your. Wait. Is. Over.

“At http://painofsalvation.com/store we will have signed colored versions available, 100 copies worldwide only, and the first 30 copies of each version will be numbered and have a handwritten lyric quote on the front cover. All pre-sales come with two shop-specific postcards.”

Additionally, Pain Of Salvation’s drummer Léo Margarit prepared a special drum playthrough video for the BE song “Nihil Morari” to enhance the announcement of these vinyl reissues.

Léo Margarit commented: “I played ‘Nihil Morari’ for the first time when I pressed “record” on my pro tools system for that video recording...While I knew all about its intricacies for having listened to it just about a million times, it proved rather difficult to perform well right away...! Nonetheless it was really fun to do and I hope I’m making Johan Langell proud!”