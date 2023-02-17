Pakistan’s TABAHI Issues New Single “Kingpin”

Karachi's only thrash metal band, Tabahi, is back with a new single called "Kingpin." The song focuses on the chief manipulator in a group or undertaking who is controlling society with lies and mobs, taking control. With their unique lyrical content, Tabahi stands out as the only band in Pakistan that targets socio-political issues.

The band's name, Tabahi, means "Destruction" in Urdu, and is heavily inspired by legendary Teutonic thrash metal bands such as Destruction, Sodom, Kreator, along with classic '86 Bay Area thrash metal bands, Megadeth, Metallica, Anthrax, and Exodus. The band was formed in 2005 by Faiq Ahmed as the lead guitarist, Daniyal Buksh Soomro as the vocalist and bassist, and Omair Soomro as the drummer.

"Kingpin" is a high-energy thrash metal anthem that showcases the band's signature fast tempo, aggressive style, and heavy palm-muted guitar riffs, overlaid with shredding-style lead work and energetic, high-pitched growls. The song is an exciting addition to the band's discography and is sure to thrill fans of thrash metal worldwide.

Tabahi has made a significant impact on the metal industry worldwide since their debut EP, Fatwa, in 2012, followed by a self-titled full-length album in 2014, and their first music video, "Politricks," in February 2022. With the release of "Kingpin" and their upcoming second EP, to be released in August 2023, the band continues to solidify their position as the leading thrash metal band in Karachi, Pakistan, and the world.

