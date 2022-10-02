PANIC BOOM Feat. Former SAIGON KICK, SKID ROW Drummer PHIL VARONE Release "Keep It To Myself" Lyric Video

"My dear friends... the new Panic Boom single and video for 'Keep It To Myself' is officially released," begins drummer Phil Varone (Saigon Kick, Skid Row, Vince Neil, Red Dragon Cartel).

"You can listen on all digital streaming platforms, or go to PanicBoomBand.com and listen to the single, and see the brand new video.

We have an option to buy the single from the site, but you set the price. The video is showing on the Panic Boom YouTube channel as well. I hope you dig the song and would love to hear what you guys think... and feel free to share this post. Much appreciated."

Panic Boom will release their debut album, titled Twenty Eight, on October 28th.

Listen to "Revolution" by Panic Boom: