PÂNTANO Feat. MOONSPELL, WAKO, LOW TORQUE Members Release New Single And Music Video "Inferno"

After three years of silence, Pântano return in full force with their new single, "Inferno". The band Pântano, whose name translates to “swamp,” serves up a raw, sludgy southern rock sound with a touch of classic Alice In Chains seamlessly woven into the mix.

Staying true to their dark and melancholic essence, the band unveils a new lineup and an even more refined, mature sound on this latest track. With Nuno Rodrigues (Wako) on vocals and Arlindo Cardoso (Low Torque) on drums, Pântano now features Aires Pereira (Moonspell) on bass and Paulo Basílio (ex-Votos) on guitar.

"Inferno", mixed and mastered by the renowned Daniel Cardoso (Anathema, Anneke), marks the natural evolution of the band, blending a melancholic and dark atmosphere with heavy, slow riffs imbued with a strong emotional weight.

The single is accompanied by an impressive music video, directed by Beatriz Mariano, which masterfully captures the intensity and introspection of this new chapter for Pântano. Watch below: