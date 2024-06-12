PANTERA Announce 2025 UK / Ireland Tour; Video Trailer

Pantera - comprised of vocalist Phil Anselmo, bassist Rex Brown, guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society), and drummer Charlie Benante (Anthrax) - have announced a string of UK/Ireland dates in February 2025.

Says the band: "We are coming for you, UK & Ireland! Playing our first tour in the UK in over 20 years. Make sure you are signed up for our email list for more info."

Artist pre-sale begins on Tuesday, June 18 at 10 AM, BST. Public on-sale is Friday, June 21 at 10 AM, BST.

Dates:

February 2025

18 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

19 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

21 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

23 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

25 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

Previously announced Pantera dates:

June

15 - Download Festival - Donington, UK

July

6 - Rock Fest - Barcelona, Spain

August

2 - Gilette Stadium - Foxborough, MA (with Metallica)

9 - Soldier Field - Chicago, IL (with Metallica)

16 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN (with Metallica)

23 - Commonweath Stadium - Edmonton, AB (with Metallica)

30 - Lumen Field - Seattle, WA (with Metallica)

October

10 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA