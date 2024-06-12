PANTERA Announce 2025 UK / Ireland Tour; Video Trailer
June 12, 2024, 16 minutes ago
Pantera - comprised of vocalist Phil Anselmo, bassist Rex Brown, guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society), and drummer Charlie Benante (Anthrax) - have announced a string of UK/Ireland dates in February 2025.
Says the band: "We are coming for you, UK & Ireland! Playing our first tour in the UK in over 20 years. Make sure you are signed up for our email list for more info."
Artist pre-sale begins on Tuesday, June 18 at 10 AM, BST. Public on-sale is Friday, June 21 at 10 AM, BST.
Dates:
February 2025
18 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
19 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena
21 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena
23 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena
25 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley
Previously announced Pantera dates:
June
15 - Download Festival - Donington, UK
July
6 - Rock Fest - Barcelona, Spain
August
2 - Gilette Stadium - Foxborough, MA (with Metallica)
9 - Soldier Field - Chicago, IL (with Metallica)
16 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN (with Metallica)
23 - Commonweath Stadium - Edmonton, AB (with Metallica)
30 - Lumen Field - Seattle, WA (with Metallica)
October
10 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA