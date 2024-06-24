PANTERA Announce Early 2025 European Tour
June 24, 2024, an hour ago
Pantera - comprised of vocalist Phil Anselmo, bassist Rex Brown, guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society), and drummer Charlie Benante (Anthrax) - have announced an early 2025 European tour.
Says the band: "Guess what, Europe? We are coming for you! See you in early 2025. Our artist presale starts tomorrow (6/25) at 10 AM, CET. Sign up to get updates on our website."
Public On-Sale: Friday, June 28 at 10 AM, CET Links to purchase tickets will be live on Pantera.com/tour.
Dates:
January
21 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall
23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet
24 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
31 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Arena Stožice
February
1 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Ostravar Aréna
3 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena
4 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena
6 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
7 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle
9 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle
10 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
12 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena
13 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
15 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena
The band previously announced a string of UK / Ireland dates in February 2025.
Dates:
February 2025
18 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
19 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena
21 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena
23 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena
25 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley
2024 Pantera dates:
July
6 - Rock Fest - Barcelona, Spain
August
2 - Gilette Stadium - Foxborough, MA (with Metallica)
9 - Soldier Field - Chicago, IL (with Metallica)
16 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN (with Metallica)
23 - Commonweath Stadium - Edmonton, AB (with Metallica)
30 - Lumen Field - Seattle, WA (with Metallica)
October
10 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA