PANTERA - Fan-Filmed Video Of European / UK Tour 2025 Kick-Off Show In Helsinki Available

Pantera - featuring original members Phil Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) joined by Zakk Wylde (guitar) and Charlie Benante (drums) - kicked off their 2025 European headlining tour on January 21 at Ice Hall in Helsinki, Finland. Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"A New Level"

"Mouth For War"

"Strength Beyond Strength"

"Becoming"

"I'm Broken"

"Suicide Note Pt. II"

"5 Minutes Alone"

"This Love"

"Floods"

"Walk"

"Domination / Hollow"

"Cowboys From Hell"

Encore:

"Fucking Hostile"

Pantera's tour schedule is available below. Get your tickets and VIP packages here.

Tour dates:

January

23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet+

24 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum (Sold Out)+

26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena+

28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live+

31 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Arena Stožice+

February

1 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Ostravar Aréna+

3 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena+

4 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena+

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle+

7 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle*

9 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle*

10 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National*

12 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena*

13 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion*

15 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena*

18 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro*

19 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena*

21 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena*

23 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena*

25 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley*

+ with Child Bite

* with King Parrot