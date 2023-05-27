PANTERA Play First European Show In 23 Years; Fan-Filmed Video Available
On May 26th, the reformed Pantera - featuring Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown, Charlie Benante (Anthrax) and Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society) - performed their first European in 23 years at Arena Sofia in Sofia, Bulgaria. Fan-filmed video is available below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"A New Level"
"Mouth For War"
"Strength Beyond Strength"
"Becoming"
"I'm Broken"
"Suicide Note Pt. II"
"5 Minutes Alone"
"This Love"
"Yesterday Don't Mean Shit"
"Fucking Hostile"
"Planet Caravan" (Black Sabbath)
"Walk"
"Domination / Hollow"
"Cowboys From Hell"
Pantera's confirmed live dates are listed below.
May
27 - Bucharest, Romania - Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival
30 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
June
5 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena
10 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival
12 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
13 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall
15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
21 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel Optics
22-24 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock
August
4 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium (with Metallica)
11 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique (with Metallica)
18 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium (with Metallica)
25 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium (with Metallica)
September
1 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium (with Metallica)
7-10 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival
November
3 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center (with Metallica)
10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field (with Metallica)