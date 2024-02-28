PANTERA Rig Rundown With REX BROWN And ZAKK WYLDE; Video

Premier Guitar has released the video below, in which Pantera's Rex Brown and Zakk Wylde offer rundowns of their gear.

A message states: "The original Cowboy From Hell bassist reclaims his spine-rattling position as the band's charging piston and their guitar brother brings his fleet of Wylde Audio gear and a few tone sweeteners from Dimebag Darrell's private stash."

Pantera drummer, Charlie Benante (Anthrax), recently gave Modern Drummer a tour of his kit. Check out the video below:

The latest touring stretch of live dates for Pantera continues the celebration of the lives of late founding members, drummer Vinnie Paul and guitarist Dimebag Darrell. The trek concludes on February 27 in Quebec City, Quebec.

Following that, Pantera heads to Adelaide, Australia for a March 19 show at Adelaide Entertainment Centre. Find Pantera's tour itinerary here.