PANTERA's Far Beyond Driven: The Album That Broke Metal (Video)

Guitar Meets Science has shared a new video focusing Pantera's 1994 breakthrough album, Far Beyond Driven:

"Pantera Far Beyond Driven Recording Documentary. This week, we dive deep into the making of Pantera's Far Beyond Driven, the 1994 album that redefined heavy metal. We discuss the sheer intensity and creative process that forged iconic tracks like '5 Minutes Alone', 'Becoming', and 'I'm Broken.' We'll explore the legendary guitar work of Dimebag Darrell, the thunderous drums of Vinnie Paul, the powerful bass of Rex Brown, and the ferocious vocals of Phil Anselmo.

From the band's mindset to the groundbreaking production techniques, discover how Far Beyond Driven became the heaviest album to ever top the Billboard charts. We will get into the making of the iconic album cover, and explore how close the band came to breaking up during this time. We will also get into Terry Date, the iconic producer of the record and many of Pantera's other iconic albums."