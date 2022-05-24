PANTERA - Texas Ale Project Announces Release Of New Limited Edition Beer, Becoming Bock

In partnership with the legendary band Pantera and Bravado, Texas Ale Project are rolling out new Pantera limited edition craft beers this next week to the DFW market.

The new series from Texas Ale Project and Pantera is kicking off with Becoming Bock, an easy-drinking Amber Lager, for this summer and fall. Availability will be limited to Total Wine, independent beer stores, and other select locations coming soon - and is expected to sell out quickly. Draft beer will also be available at select local restaurants and bars. The series will continue later this year with Electric Blonde Ale brewed with a punch of habanero peppers that has a surprisingly refined balance.

Kat Thompson, Founder of Texas Ale Project, adds, “Pantera Golden Ale has been a huge success, and we’re excited to continue this partnership with Pantera to expand the distribution across Texas and launch new limited edition Pantera beers. Thank you to all the Pantera fans out there. Keep rockin’ and keep enjoying our beers!”

Licensed bars, restaurants, and retailers interested in carrying Texas Ale Project beers can contact the brewery at sales@texasaleproject.com.