PANTERA Visit BLACK SABBATH Bridge In Birmingham

This past Saturday, June 15th, Pantera headlined the Opus stage at this year's Download Festival at Donington Park, United Kingdom. The band followed up with the following message on social media:

We couldn’t pass through Birmingham without paying a visit to Black Sabbath Bridge! Thanks to everyone at Download for a great show.

Our artist pre-sale for our UK/IE 2025 tour is live now.

Public on-sale is 21 June at 10BST.

More info - https://t.co/Ph0rYsDZDr pic.twitter.com/DC3QzTXG82 — Pantera (@Pantera) June 18, 2024

Pantera's Download Festival setlist was comprised of the following 12 songs. Amateur video can be enjoyed below.

"A New Level"

"Mouth For War"

"Strength Beyond Strength"

"Becoming"

"I'm Broken"

"5 Minutes Alone"

"This Love"

"Floods"

"Walk"

"Domination / Hollow"

"Cowboys From Hell"

"F*cking Hostile"

Pantera - comprised of vocalist Phil Anselmo, bassist Rex Brown, guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society), and drummer Charlie Benante (Anthrax) - have announced a string of UK / Ireland dates in February 2025.

Says the band: "We are coming for you, UK & Ireland! Playing our first tour in the UK in over 20 years. Make sure you are signed up for our email list for more info."

Artist pre-sale begins on Tuesday, June 18th at 10 AM, BST. Public on-sale is Friday, June 21st at 10 AM, BST.

Dates:

February 2025

18 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

19 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

21 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

23 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

25 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

Previously announced Pantera dates:

July

6 - Rock Fest - Barcelona, Spain

August

2 - Gilette Stadium - Foxborough, MA (with Metallica)

9 - Soldier Field - Chicago, IL (with Metallica)

16 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN (with Metallica)

23 - Commonweath Stadium - Edmonton, AB (with Metallica)

30 - Lumen Field - Seattle, WA (with Metallica)

October

10 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA