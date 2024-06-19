PANTERA Visit BLACK SABBATH Bridge In Birmingham

June 19, 2024, 52 minutes ago

news pantera black sabbath heavy metal

This past Saturday, June 15th, Pantera headlined the Opus stage at this year's Download Festival at Donington Park, United Kingdom. The band followed up with the following message on social media:

Pantera's Download Festival setlist was comprised of the following 12 songs. Amateur video can be enjoyed below.

"A New Level"
"Mouth For War"
"Strength Beyond Strength"
"Becoming"
"I'm Broken"
"5 Minutes Alone"
"This Love"
"Floods"
"Walk"
"Domination / Hollow"
"Cowboys From Hell"
"F*cking Hostile"

Pantera - comprised of vocalist Phil Anselmo, bassist Rex Brown, guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society), and drummer Charlie Benante (Anthrax) - have announced a string of UK / Ireland dates in February 2025.

Says the band: "We are coming for you, UK & Ireland! Playing our first tour in the UK  in over 20 years. Make sure you are signed up for our email list for more info."

Artist pre-sale begins on Tuesday, June 18th at 10 AM, BST. Public on-sale is Friday, June 21st at 10 AM, BST.

Dates:

February 2025
18  - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
19 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena
21 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena
23 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena
25 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

Previously announced Pantera dates:

July
6 - Rock Fest - Barcelona, Spain

August
2 - Gilette Stadium - Foxborough, MA (with Metallica)
9 - Soldier Field - Chicago, IL (with Metallica)
16 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN (with Metallica)
23 - Commonweath Stadium - Edmonton, AB (with Metallica)
30 - Lumen Field - Seattle, WA (with Metallica)

October
10 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA

 



