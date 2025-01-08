PARADISE LOST Announce North American Tour Dates

UK gothic metal stars, Paradise Lost, have announced dates for 'The Devil Embraced' North America 2025 Tour. The trek is scheduled to kick off at Milwaukee Metal Fest on May 16, and will conclude on May 24 at Maryland Deathfest.

Commenting on the tour, founding vocalist Nick Holmes says: "We never get to play America as much as we would like to so it's always great to get the opportunity to return. We are all really looking forward to playing these shows, and hope to see you all there."

Tickets for the dates go on sale this Friday, January 10, at this location.

Tour dates:

May

16 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest

17 - Columbus, OH - The King of Club (with Gigan)

18 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace (with Gigan)

20 - Montreal, QC - Fairmont Theatre (with Trouble)

21 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall (with Trouble)

22 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge (with Trouble)

24 - Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest (Draconian Times set)

Formed in Halifax, West Yorkshire, in 1988, Paradise Lost were unlikely candidates for metal glory when they slithered from the shadows and infiltrated the UK underground. But not content with spawning an entire subgenre with early death/doom masterpiece Gothic nor with conquering the metal mainstream with the balls-out power of 1995’s Draconian Times, they have subsequently traversed multiple genre boundaries with skill and grace, evolving through the pitch-black alt-rock mastery of ‘90s classics One Second and Host to the muscular but ornate grandeur of 2009’s Faith Divides Us – Death Unites Us and Tragic Idol (2012), with the nonchalant finesse of grand masters. The band’s last two albums – The Plague Within (2015) and Medusa (2017) – saw a much celebrated return to brutal, old school thinking, via two crushing monoliths to slow-motion death and spiritual defeat.

Consistently hailed as one of metal’s most charismatic live bands, Paradise Lost arrive in this new decade as veterans, legends and revered figureheads for several generations of gloomy metalheads. In keeping with their unerring refusal to deliver the expected, 2020 brings one of the band’s most diverse and devastating creations to date. Their last album Obsidian was released in spring 2020, hitting international charts with great success.