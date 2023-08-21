PARADISE LOST Share Photos From Icon 30 Vocal Re-Recording Sessions; Embers Of Europe 2023 Tour Schedule Updated

UK gothic metal stars, Paradise Lost, have shared photos from the vocal recording sessions for the 30th anniversary of the band's Icon album. Check them out below.

The sessions took place at Arda Recorders in Portugal

Frontman Nick Holmes previously commented on the re-recordings:

“Our specific record deal around the time we signed for the Icon album meant we would never actually own the rights to our music or artwork, so going forward, to reissue the album ourselves for the 30th anniversary, it was necessary to re-record and completely re-do the album cover. Re-recording Icon has not only enabled us to release it as a series of collectors editions on vinyl, but it was also great to revisit some songs from a lifetime ago. Nothing can replace those original recordings or ever will, they are a nostalgic part of all our lives but it has been a lot of fun revisiting those early MFN days once again, and I hope the end result displays that!”

Paradise Lost recently announced the Embers Of Europe tour, celebrating the 30th anniversary of their Icon album, with special guests, My Dying Bride. The complete schedule is as follows:

December

1 - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire - London UK

3 - Barby Club - Tel Aviv, Israel

5 - IF Performance Hall - Istanbul, Turkey

7 - Joy Station - Sofia, Bulgaria

9 - Principal Club Theater - Thessaloniki, Greece

10 - Fuzz Club - Athens, Greece

14 - St George's Hall - Bradford, UK

16 - Sala Tego - Lisbon, Portugal