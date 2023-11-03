PARADISE LOST Share Re-Recorded Version Of "Embers Fire" From Upcoming Icon 30 Album; Lyric Video

UK gothic metal stars, Paradise Lost, have issued the following message in regards to the upcoming 30th anniversary of the band's Icon album.

"The re-recorded 'Embers Fire' single, from Icon 30, is out today with a special lyric video created by the great Costin Chioreanu of Twilight13Media who's previously designed content for Ghost, Opeth, Napalm Death and many, many more."

Nick Holmes had this to say about the single: “'Embers Fire' was good fun to record again, it's been a staple in the live set since it was released. The intro was even used to advertise Clarion luxury car HiFi in German cinemas. We each received a car stereo which at that point was probably worth more than our actual cars. Costin has done a really good job on the video, we hope you enjoy it!"

Released on December 1 on double vinyl, CD and digitally, the now titled Icon 30 has been totally re-recorded, once again working with long-time collaborator and producer Jaime Gomez Arellano.

"We re-recorded the vocals and drums for Icon 30 at his new studio Arda Recorders in Porto, Portugal," says Paradise Lost. "The rest of the album was completed at Greg Mackintosh’s Black Planet Studios.

Icon 30 also features brand new artwork created by Scott Robinson and new liner notes from Kerrang!'s Nick Ruskell.

Nick Holmes previously explained why the album was re-recorded and features new artwork: “Our specific record deal around the time we signed for the Icon album meant we would never actually own the rights to our music or artwork, so going forward, to reissue the album ourselves for the 30th anniversary, it was necessary to re-record and completely re-do the album cover.”

Tracklisting:

"Embers Fire"

"Remembrance"

"Forging Sympathy"

"Joys Of The Emptiness"

"Dying Freedom"

"Widow"

"Colossal Rains"

"Weeping Words"

"Poison"

"True Belief"

"Shallow Seasons"

"Christendom"

"Deus Misereatur"

