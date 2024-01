"'Dirty Love' - the first single off our upcoming album, The Body Electric, is finally here," states Paralandra. "Go add it to your favorite music listening platform and crank it!"

The song was recorded, mixed and produced by Michael Elvis Baskette (Mammoth WVH, Sevendust, Alter Bridge, Slash). The video, which can be seen below, was created by Exceleration Media.

Catch Paralandra live at the following shows: