PARALANDRA Shares "Love Of My Life"; New Album, The Body Electric, Out In April

Paralandra, a hard rock band from Missouri that will delight fans of Alter Bridge, Queen, and Shinedown, have shared their new single "Love of My Life". Think power riffs and soaring, stadium-sized vocals.

"I originally wrote and recorded this song just as an anniversary present for my boyfriend, Jaron, back in 2020," shares signer Casandra Carson. "I never intended on releasing it publicly since it was a gift and something personal, but after sharing it with our friends and family, they all convinced me the world needed to hear it, too. It's a bit of a step outside of Paralandra's usual high-energy rock sound, but when we we were in the studio last year, we played it for Elvis Baskette and proposed doing a ballad on this record, and he absolutely loved it! We added an extra bridge and a guitar solo, and ended up making this song something much more beautiful than I had ever envisioned. I couldn't be more proud finally to be sharing this with the world."

The song lives on the band's upcoming album The Body Electric, out April 4. Pre-order it here. Pre-save at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Look At Me Now"

"Dirty Love"

"Better Days"

"Give Me A Reason"

"Spell On Me"

"Faith Hope Love"

"Love Of My Life"

"Savannah"

"The Only One"

"Resurrexit"

The independent band will be on the road as much as possible in 2024. All currently confirmed dates are below, with more to come.

February

2 — Rolla, MO — Tater Patch

9 — St Joseph, MO — Cafe Acoustic

15 — Tulsa, OK — Hard Rock Casino

16 — St Louis, MO — Diamond Music Hall

17 — Carbondale, IL — The Hangar 9

April

4 — Houston, TX — Rise Rooftop (with Last In Line)

6 — Springfield, MO — The Riff

May

24 — Madison, WI — Brat Fest

25 — Webb Lake, WI — Brandi's B&G

26 — Webb Lake, WI — Brandi's B&G

June

22 — Las Vegas, NV — Westgate Casino (with Warrant and Lita Ford)

August

10 — Deweese, NE — BlackShirt Bar

16 — Grand Ronde, OR — Spirit Mtn Casino (with Lita Ford and Vixen)

September

14 — Akron, OH — Summit Fest

28 — Rogersville, MO — Rockin' Rogersville

For further details, visit Paralandra on Facebook.

(Photo by Adrienne Beacco)