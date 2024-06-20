Paramount+ Announces New Docuseries "Nöthin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of ‘80s Hair Metal"; Features Interviews With Members Of POISON, SKID ROW, RATT, EXTREME, GUNS N' ROSES, And More

Paramount+ today announced that the new docuseries, Nöthin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of ‘80s Hair Metal, will premiere exclusively on the service later this year.

Directed by Jeff Tremaine (jackass, The Dirt), the three-part series showcases the notoriously wild ‘80s hard rock phenomenon and features interviews with those who lived the scene, including Bret Michaels, Stephen Pearcy, Nuno Bettencourt, Dave “Snake'' Sabo, and Riki Rachtman, along with Corey Taylor and Steve-O, among many others.

Based on the acclaimed book “Nöthin But a Good Time: The Uncensored History Of The ‘80s Hard Rock Explosion” by esteemed rock journalists Tom Beaujour and Richard Bienstock, the series delivers a fresh and shockingly candid behind-the-scenes look at one of music’s most iconic eras. Each episode showcases the insanity and blazing ambition that has enthralled generations of music lovers and continues to influence culture to this day.

“This docuseries is a celebration of the most outrageous decade in rock n’ roll. It’s my love letter to the ‘80s,” said Tremaine.

Nöthin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of ‘80s Hair Metal is executive produced by Jeff Tremaine and Shanna Newton for Gorilla Flicks; Eric Wattenberg, Scott Lonker and Will Nothacker for Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios; Erik Olsen; and Bruce Gillmer and Michael Maniaci for MTV Entertainment Studios. Richard Bienstock and Tom Beaujour serve as co-executive producers.

(Photo - Paramount+