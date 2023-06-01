Passion Projects And Hobbies Of Metal’s Greatest Frontmen

Metal can often feel like an all-consuming pastime. From playing it, to listening, to spending time with like-minded fans. But, broad a church as the altar to the metal gods is, it is not all capable of meeting all needs or wants.

As such, it’s not uncommon for even globe-trotting metal frontmen to divert some of their considerable energy into different pastimes and hobbies. Below we’re going to take a look at some great, and surprising examples, of this very phenomenon.



Bruce Dickinson

The long-serving frontman of NWOBHM innovators Iron Maiden, Bruce Dickinson is famous for having a second life as an avid aviator. What’s key to note here, is that we don’t just mean that Dickinson enjoys flying light aircraft on the weekend.

No, in fact Dickison holds a full airline transport licence and has flown enormous jumbo-jet aircraft in the past. He first began training as a pilot in the early 90s when Iron Maiden were temporarily on hiatus. Upon successfully qualifying as a pilot, Dickinson took to flying the band’s Boeing 747 between venues when touring internationally, combining his two passions in one.

Dickinson’s flying exploits made headlines in 2008 when he, on behalf of the UN, flew a chartered Boeing 757 to Djibouti fully stocked with humanitarian aid supplies to the crisis-ridden regions of East Africa.

Beyond merely flying planes, Dickinson is involved in pushing the industry forward and has invested in light-than-air craft such as the Airlander 10. He has also backed the adoption of more sustainable and efficient jet engines.

Lemmy Kilmister

Few frontman have, across the course of their careers, had quite the impact as the one and only Lemmy Kilmister. The late legend was the driving creative force behind thrash metal mainstay Motorhead since the late 70s.

Before the formation of Motorhead, Kilminster was a member of the equally well respected and prodigious – though altogether more flowery ensemble of Hawkwind. However, Kilmister’s anarchic lifestyle proved a poor match for the hippy-influenced space rockers, and he was promptly kicked out.

Lemmy had multiple passions beyond metal, though it’s hard to imagine that any can hold a candle to his passion for all things gaming. Lemmy is known to have an acute interest in table games, with sources stating that blackjack is his favourite pastime. This should come as no surprise, given that Motorhead’s most popular song is named after a hand-winning card in the game.

Rob Halford

Judas Priest’s leather-clad frontman Rob Halford has exerted an outsized influence on the metal world. This is particularly so with respect to him being the frontman most widely credited with developing the falsetto-laden operatic vocal style that would go on to define the Power Metal genre.

When Halford isn’t eviscerating the airwaves on stage, the Painkiller star loves nothing more than driving any one of his beloved classic cars. Surprisingly, given Halford’s $10 million net worth, this collection is actually pretty modest.

Talking to Motor Trend back in 2011 he stated that if he were a billionaire he would no doubt fill his garages with super cars, though he states his working-class roots have impacted the way he looks upon material extravagance.

To this end, Halford has only a few cars, and each is unique and well loved by the star. Top of his list is his true ‘daily driver’, a 2006 Cadillac DTS which he has driven cross country in America numerous times. He also owns an 1980s Corvette, a Mercury Cougar and – easily the most opulent: a 1970s Aston Martin DBS.

Halford’s commitment to, and passion for, his modest and unique car collection is a testament to finding joy in the everyday, even when you’re a world famous rockstar with the resources to drive hypercars.