PAT O'BRIEN Now A Permanent Member Of EXHORDER - "I Will Also Be Doing A Solo Project At Some Point," Says Former CANNIBAL CORPSE Guitarist

New Orleans thrash icons, Exhorder, have announced the permanent addition of former Cannibal Corpse guitarist, Pat O'Brien.

A message from Exhorder states:

"We have been getting a lot of questions asked about whether or not Pat O’Brien is a permanent member of Exhorder, or if he will perform with us when we play Latin America in December/February. The good news is Pat is our guy. He wants to be in this band moving forward and we want him with us as long as he wants to be.

"Unfortunately, he is still sorting out his travel restrictions, and is limited to shows in the United States at this time. Therefore, we are fortunate that our friend and brother, Waldemar Sorychta is once again stepping up to help us bring the show to you all in Latin America!

"But even though Pat is not present on social media, he has given us a statement to share with you all."

Says Pat: "I am in Exhorder and will be contributing as well moving forward. I will also be on tour with the band when I’m permitted to. I also will be doing a solo project at some point but no solid plans on that as of yet.”

Exhorder conclude: "We’re looking forward to seeing everyone on tour soon!"

(Photo courtesy of Florian Stangl)