PAT TRAVERS' Live ’N Loaded '84 To Be Reissued In September; Includes First-Ever Vinyl Release

Pat Travers was responsible for some of the most electrifying live shows of the 1980s, and Live ’N Loaded '84 captures one of the greatest of them all.

Lit up by the success of “I La La La Love You” and its so-memorable appearance in the 1983 movie Valley Girl, the Canadian-born superstar was touring his latest album, so aptly titled Hot Shot, when the tapes rolled for this show. And he devastates with smokin' hot versions of his best known songs, including "Snortin' Whiskey," "Boom, Boom (Out Go The Lights)," "I La La La Love You" and more!

Making its first ever appearance on vinyl, Live 'N Loaded will also be released on CD with four bonus tracks - Hot Shot favorites “Killer” and “Just Try Talkin' (To Those Dudes)”; “Gettin’ Better” from 1977’s breakthrough Puttin;’ It Straight album and “Ready Or Not.” “I La La La Love You” is released as a single. Stream the song here, and listen below.

The album will be available on both digipak CD and red marble vinyl. Pre-order CD/vinyl here; pre-save the digital edition here.

Tracklisting:

"Tonight"

"Killer" (CD only)

"Life In London"

"Gettin' Betta’" (CD only)

"Just Try Talkin' (To Those Dudes)" (CD only)

"I La La La Love You"

"Stevie"

"Born Under A Bad Sign"

"Ready Or Not" (CD only)

"Hot Shot"

"Born A Rocker"

"Rockin'"

"Boom Boom (Out Go The Lights)"

"Snortin’ Whiskey"

"I La La La Love You" (Live in Florida 1984):