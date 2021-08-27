PATHOLOGY Sign To Nuclear Blast; The Everlasting Plague Album Out In November; "Engaging In Homicide" Music Video Posted

Gore fueled death metallers, Pathology, return with their 11th studio album, The Everlasting Plague, which will be released on November 19 via Nuclear Blast.

Recently signed to Nuclear Blast, the band is charged with a violent hunger to return to the road, and unleash their latest monstrous music to the masses. Today, they release a music video for the first single, "Engaging In Homicide". Watch the video, directed by Jeff Forrest, below.

Pathology's Dave Astor comments, "The band is very excited and honoured to sign with one of the biggest metal labels on the planet. We are happy to call Nuclear Blast our new home! Thanks to Gerardo, Oscar, and the entire Nuclear Blast team for making this a reality. We’re taking things to the next level with the new Pathology album… Get ready!”

The Everlasting Plague will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel Case

- Re-Agent Green Vinyl

- CD + T-Shirt Bundle

Pre-order your copy of The Everlasting Plague here. Pre-save the album here.

The Everlasting Plague tracklisting:

"A Pound Of Flesh"

"Perpetual Torment"

"Engaging In Homicide"

"Procession Of Mangled Humans"

"Viciously Defiled"

"Diseased Morality"

"Submerged In Eviscerated Carnage"

"Corrosive Cranial Affliction"

"As The Entrails Wither"

"Dirge For The Infected"

"Death Ritual Deciphered"

"Decomposition Of Millions"

"Engaging In Homicide" video: