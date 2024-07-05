PATRIARCHS IN BLACK Feat. HADES, TYPE O NEGATIVE Members Share Lyric Video For New Single "A Few Good Men"

"A Few Good Men" is the third single and the fastest song from the upcoming Patriarchs In Black album, Visioning. Watch a lyric video below.

Says the band: "'A Few Good Men' is a tribute to the small group of true friends we have in our lives who are there for us in the most important moments. It's a commentary on the fair-weather friends that camaraderie is easy in good times, but with time you realize that only true friends are there when it counts. Time does not lie!"

Visioning will be released on July 19 as CD, Vinyl and digitally and can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Entry"

"What Do They Know? (For The Champions)"

"Before I Go"

"Heart Of Spite"

"Low Price"

"Welcome To Hell Again"

"Whiskey On My Mind"

"Empty Cup"

"Curse My Name"

"A Few Good Men"

"Birth"

"Visioning"

"Welcome To Hell Again" lyric video:

"What Do They Know? (For The Champions)":