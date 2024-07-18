PATRIARCHS IN BLACK Release "Before I Go" Lyric Video

Today, doom metallers Patriarchs In Black reveal the new track, "Before I Go", the new single from their third album, Visioning, set for international release on July 19 via Metalville Records.

Patriarchs In Black features former Type O Negative/Danzig drummer Johnny Kelly and former Hades/Non-Fiction songwriter and guitarist Dan Lorenzo. The duo utilize different singers and bassists on each song. Their first album Reach For The Scars was released in 2022 and the follow-up My Veneration came out last July.

The track, "Before I Go", features Karl Agell (COC Blind/Lie Heavy) on vocals and Dog Eat Dog bassist Dave Neabore. The video was created by Jay Bones.

Says Lorenzo: "Karl has sang for us on all three of our albums and Johnny and I love working with Karl as well as Dave. I've only met with Karl in person a handful of times, but we go back to 1992 when he jumped up on stage to perform 'Snowblind' with Non-Fiction in Raleigh. Karl's voice has only gotten better since then."

Visioning will be released on July 19 as CD, Vinyl and digitally and can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Entry"

"What Do They Know? (For The Champions)"

"Before I Go"

"Heart Of Spite"

"Low Price"

"Welcome To Hell Again"

"Whiskey On My Mind"

"Empty Cup"

"Curse My Name"

"A Few Good Men"

"Birth"

"Visioning"

"A Few Good Men" lyric video:

"Welcome To Hell Again" lyric video:

"What Do They Know? (For The Champions)":