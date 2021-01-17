PAUL DI'ANNO - Crowdfunding Campain Launched To Raise Money For Knee Surgery

A cowdfunding campaign has been set up for former Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di'Anno to raise money for much-needed knee surgery. Following is the campaign message from K. Pergjoni, the man behind it:

"Paul waited for the past 5-6 years to get this surgery done but now it looks the only way to get it done and quick is privately. We are trying to raise funds in a bid to get him walking again. Any amount which could be donated would be greatly appreciated. Please donate as much as you can so we can make it happen for Paul. We know times are hard for everyone now but every little helps. If we all get together we can make this happen for him."

Pergjoni is trying to raise £20,000 for Di'Anno's surgery. Go to this location to donate.

Speaking with Dave Everley at Metal Hammer back in early 2020, Di'Anno discussed being fired from Iron Maiden in 1981 after only two albums, the self-titled debut and Killers. Following is an excerpt from the chat.

Di'Anno: "I don’t blame them for getting rid of me. Obviously, the band was Steve’s (Harris / bass) baby, but I wish I’d been able to contribute more. After a while that got me down. In the end I couldn’t give 100 per cent to Maiden anymore and it wasn’t fair to the band, the fans or to myself. The two albums I made with the band were pivotal (to the metal genre). Later on in my life, when I met Metallica, Pantera and Sepultura and they told me that those albums were what got them into music, it made me incredibly proud."