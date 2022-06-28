PAUL DI'ANNO - Former IRON MAIDEN Singer And New Band WARHORSE Premier "Stop The War" Music Video

Paul Di’Anno, with his new band Warhorse, have premiered a video for their first single, "Stop The War". The video, preceded by an announcement and interview with the whole band, premieres via the Ukrainian YouTube channel, Metal Pilgrim, hosted by Vladyslav Stadnyk. Watch below.

This video / single is Paul Di’Anno’s first music release after a seven-year hiatus due to severe health issues. Warhorse is his new project originated in Croatia, where Paul is still in treatment. The band was formed by Paul Di'Anno and two guitarists / authors - Hrvoje Madiraca and Ante Pupačić 'Pupi'.

Just days before three important surgeries, after which Paul should get back on his feet and eventually walk, the Warhorse issues the video / single "Stop The War" with a universal and very clear message. This fierce, direct and brutally honest song was created as a direct consequence of the tragic events in Ukraine, but it's message refers to all wars, the meaninglessness of the suffering and suffering of the innocent.

"I can't stand up (YET) on my feet, but I can stand up against the wars, deaths, tears, suffering… We all need to stand up against the war and say 'enough' to tyrants and lunatics once and for all," says Paul Di'Anno.

The release date of this video is significant, because it marks Constitution Day in Ukraine, and Warhorse wants to say that there will always be support for the helpless and those who are suffering, in their loud and fierce way so that the whole world can hear the message well.

Behind the suggestive video, which is a combination of lyrics videos and Warhorse studio recordings, stands the Warhorse team and fantastic video producer Andy Pilkington, who has made great lyric videos, among others for Judas Priest and Smith & Kotzen.

Warhorse have recorded three songs in Croatia and plan to record the entire album in a very short period of time, so that they can announce their first performances in the summer of 2023. The specificity of the huge demand for the new Paul Di'Anno project is the fantastic pre-sale of the bundle (Warhorse DVD single + event t-shirt from Paul's comeback concert in Zagreb on May 21, 2022).

Namely, Warhorse released 666 bundles (blind sale) in pre-sale and in less than two months, almost all of them were sold out. If you want to get the last signed copies, click maidencroatia.com/warhorse and act fast. With your purchase you’ll directly help recovery of Paul Di’Anno. All those who have already ordered bundles, they will be sent to all customers by July 7, 2022 at the latest. Track your shipment at maidencroatia.com/warhorsetracking.