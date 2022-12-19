PAUL DI'ANNO's Future Plans Include New Album, Documentary, And Latin American Tour

Stjepan Juras, founder at Full Metal Service and former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di’Anno's care giver, has checked in with the following update on Di'Anno:

"For those wondering what Paul Di'Anno is doing next... Paul is currently in Split, Croatia. He is recording an album with the group Warhorse and at the same time undergoing physiotherapy treatments. He will stay in Split until the beginning of 2023. His time in Croatia is coming to an end, as Paul travels to the UK in mid-January, after which he goes on a Latin American tour. He successfully underwent all the necessary treatments and operations and now all that remains is a strong will and exercise in order to regain his muscles and gradually walk. Technically speaking, his legs are ready for it. What he needs most now is motivation to get his life back in the best possible way.

"Three sold-out concerts in Greece, the longest tour by a foreign musician in Brazil and Latin America ever, the recording of a new album and the release of a new documentary are just a small part of what follows and what motivates him to train and fight. His album with Warhorse will feature a special guest musician, and he will also appear in a special concert in Brazil. Who is that, can you guess?

"To cut a long story short... Paul's recovery and starting to walk requires constant work and motivation, so I invite all fans to once again help Paul get back on his feet with motivational messages and constant support. And I will try to make something happen after that, which everyone has been dreaming about for a long time..."

Di'Anno, along with guitarist Gus G. (Firewind, Ozzy Osbourne), recently played dates Greece, performing tracks from the two albums he recorded with Maiden - the self-titled Iron Maiden (1980), and Killers (1981). Fan-filmed footage from the Athens date, courtesy of the YouTube channel Hronis Arva, can be viewed below.