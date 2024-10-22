PAUL DI'ANNO To Be Laid To Rest At London, England's City Of London Cemetery & Crematorium; "I Will Be Happy To Help His Family Financially To Give Paul A Dignified Burial," Says Manager STJEPAN JURAS

Paul Di’Anno's manager Stjepan Juras, who yesterday (October 21) had the difficult job of announcing the passing of the former Iron Maiden vocalist, has checked in with the following update:

"Dear friends,

"Sometimes a man thinks he is strong and can handle anything. When I got the phone call yesterday morning about Paul's death, I stayed calm and tried not to break down, knowing that it was going to be a long day, a lot of phone calls, and something I had never faced before. All day and all night I answered literally thousands and thousands of messages, until I collapsed into bed in a sleepless dream. However, when I woke up in the morning and saw all the overwhelming messages of support, all the emotional memories and events, I couldn't stop crying, finally realizing how much Paul meant to people around the world and how much our frantic battle for his life meant to them.

"Paul definitely left too soon. Perhaps the year 66 sounded cool and close to his inimitable temperament, but there was much more ahead of him. I'm not trying to write his obituary, because that's impossible. Paul, both as an artist and as a person, is simply indescribable and those who never knew him personally will never be able to fully understand who Paul was and what Paul was like. I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the nice messages and help from all over the world and all those who are interested in being informed that Paul will be buried at the City of London Cemetary and that way he will be close to his mother and his friend Clive Burr. We still don't know what day it will happen, but we will let all our friends know everything in time. After the funeral, we will all go together to the nearby Cart and Horses, to raise a glass in memory of Paul, and at the same time we will all be able to donate to cover the costs of his funeral.

"What I'm about to tell you now sounds completely crazy, but that's exactly what happened. The book you see in the picture is the story of Paul and his and our fierce fight for his life. The same morning, when the book came out of the press, I received the news of his death. Just a few days earlier, he and I had joked that the contents of this book would completely shock the world and that he didn't know if he was ready for it, but we decided that for his sake and his future life, people needed to know what was going on, because only on that way everyone can help him. Unfortunately, he left too early, he was unable to sign the copy that I intended to give him on the tour in a few days. While I was returning from the printing office with a book in my hand, my heart could not stand it when I passed the Westin Hotel, so I turned towards the hotel and sat on the terrace where we spent a lot of time in recent years. I did not expect that the news of his death spread so quickly that at the same moment all the waiters stood in line and came to bow, sharing with me some of their memories with Paul.

"If the death of Bon Scott ended one era of rock, with the death of Paul Di'Anno also ended another era. He will never, ever be able to be replaced. A book about him is available at www.maidencroatia.com and will be soon at www.pauldianno.co.uk and I will also be happy to help his family financially to give Paul a dignified burial.

"When we have official news about the date of the funeral, we will inform you, and you will be able to find the notice on the Cart and Horses pages. Together with his family, we are working on this and we thank you once again for your great support and help. I'm sorry that we will all have to see each other in such terrible circumstances, but once again we will remember Paul and toast everything he has done.

"I can firmly promise you that I will never allow his legacy to be neglected. As long as I live, the story of Paul will live on. On his official pages and social networks, we will always share memories and thousands of photos and videos that we have taken, and together with all of you, we will make him immortal, even though he already is." - Stjepan Juras

Stjepan issued the following statement on October 21, announcing Paul's passing:

"On behalf of his family, I am very sad to confirm the death of Paul Andrews, professionally known as Paul Di'Anno. Paul passed away at his home in Salisbury at the age of 66.

"Born in Chingford, East London on 17th May 1958, Paul first came to prominence as lead singer of English Heavy Metal band, Iron Maiden between 1978 and 1981. He sang on their groundbreaking debut album Iron Maiden, and the influential follow up release, Killers. Since leaving Iron Maiden, Paul Di'Anno had a long and eventful recording career with Battlezone and Killers as well as numerous solo releases and guest appearances.

"Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023.

"In 2024 he published his new album with the band Warhorse, and only few month later his retrospective album. His first career retrospective album, The Book Of The Beast was released in September 2024 and featured highlights of his recordings since leaving Iron Maiden.

"I was so proud to call him my friend and I ask his legion of fans to raise a glass in his memory."

Iron Maiden paid tribute to their former vocalist, Paul Di'Anno, as news came down that the legendary metal singer had passed away.

Said Iron Maiden: "We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Paul Di'Anno earlier today. Paul's contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been travelling as a band for almost five decades. His pioneering presence as a frontman and vocalist, both on stage and on our first two albums, will be very fondly remembered not just by us, but by fans around the world."

“It’s just so sad he’s gone,” commented Steve Harris. “I was in touch with him only recently as we texted each other about West Ham and their ups and downs. At least he was still gigging until recently, it was something that kept him going, to be out there whenever he could. He will be missed by us all. Rest in peace mate ⚒⚒.”

Maiden added: "We were very grateful to have had the chance to catch up a couple of years ago and to spend time with him once more. On behalf of the band, Rod and Andy, and the whole Iron Maiden team, we extend our deepest sympathies to Paul's family and close friends. Rest In Peace Paul."

A statement from Di'Anno's record label, BraveWords Records, reads: “As huge and lifelong fans of Paul Di’Anno’s musical legacy, It was an honor to work with Paul on the Warhorse album for BraveWords Records, we are extremely saddened to hear of his passing, Paul will remain a true legend in the world of heavy metal.”

A documentary about Di’Anno is slated to come out next year, reports Louder Sound.

Wes Orshoski – co-director of 2010’s Lemmy, about the titular Motörhead mainman – announced the project via Instagram on Monday (October 21). He hoped for the film to document Di’Anno’s fight through the health problems he endured in his later years, and expresses his desire for it to get screened at festivals next spring.

Orshoski states: "R.I.P. Paul. Just learned that Paul Di'Anno has passed. Don't have many details yet. Very sad day. As many know, I've been working on a documentary about Paul for the past several years, as he has been fighting to get back on his feet --- literally, emotionally and professionally. It's obviously quite sad that it has ended this way. I'm very thankful for the experiences and opportunities I had with Paul, and because of Paul. And I learned a lot from him. The film will be out next year, and details will be forthcoming — the hope is for it to debut at film festivals in early 2025. I’m very excited for the Maiden faithful to see it. Once it is released you will see just how tough his life has been over the past decade and how hard he fought to change it. Maybe he's finally found some peace. Say hi to Clive for us, legend!!!"

(Photo - Mick Burgess)