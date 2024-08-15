PAUL GILBERT's Guitars Stolen In Frankfurt, Germany - "Please Keep An Eye Out For Them; Here Are The Serial Numbers..."

Mr. Big guitarist Paul Gilbert has shared the following message via Instagram:

"Stolem guitar alert! These four guitars were stolen in Frankfurt, Germany today (August 14). Here are the serial numbers. Please keep an eye out for them, and DM me, or write to paulvsgodzilla@paulgilbert.com if you have any information.

Again, a giant THANK YOU to Ibanez guitars for rushing some instruments to me so I can complete the Mr. Big shows. The guitars 'off the rack' are top quality, and I am rocking with full power!"

Confirmed dates for Mr. Big's current European / UK leg of Mr. Big's The BIG Finish! Tour are as listed: