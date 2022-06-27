PAUL McCARTNEY's 1988 Gibson Les Paul Custom Guitar Up For Auction

A 1988 Gibson Les Paul guitar that Paul McCartney played during a TV tribute to the legendary guitarist and inventor, is up for auction with an opening bid of $40,000.

A description from Heritage Auctions:

- Paul McCartney's 1988 Gibson Les Paul Custom Black Solid Body Electric Guitar, Serial #81898520

- All-original Gibson Les Paul made for Sir Paul McCartney

Ultimately coming from Robert B Meyrowitz, who was the President and CEO of DIR Broadcasting and the producer of the 1988 HBO Special "Les Paul and Friends A Tribute Concert". Meyrowitz was also the producer for The King Biscuit Flower Hour as well as the co-founder of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Per the LOA from Meyrowitz: "The show starred among others, Paul McCartney, Eddie Van Halen, David Gilmour, B.B King, Carly Simon etc. Gibson made custom model guitars for each one of the musicians. They were custom-made to fit each musicians needs. Paul McCartney due to a schedule conflict could not stay for the full three days (rehearsal and concert) and appear in the concert. Instead during rehearsal, we taped him talking about Les's influence and then he performed one of Les's songs using this guitar. This footage was inserted into the finished show...Whoever owns this guitar owns a double piece of history. A Les Paul Gibson Guitar made for and played by Paul McCartney".

The pickguard reads Paul McCartney 8-18-88. LOA from Robert Meyrowitz included. 9.11lbs. Original hard case included.

Condition: Excellent.

To bid on the guitar, head to Heritage Auctions.