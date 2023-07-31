PAUL RODGERS Has "No Plans" To Tour In Support Of Upcoming Solo Album, Midnight Rose

Legendary rock vocalist Paul Rodgers (Bad Company, Free, Queen + Paul Rodgers) will release Midnight Rose - his first solo album in nearly 25 years - on September 22nd via Sun Records. It's currently available for pre-order and pre-save here.

During a recent interview with New York radio station Q104.3 FM, which can be seen below, Rodgers was asked, "What about some live performances? Are you thinking about that any time in the foreseeable future?" He answered, "Not really, to be honest, cause it gets harsher and harsher out there. So no, not really. No plans, let's just leave it like that."

Last week Rodgers released his new single, "Take Love". Following “Living It Up” as the second single from the forthcoming album Midnight Rose, “Take Love” reminds listeners why he is one of rock’s most iconic vocalists.

With a carpe diem, live-life-to-the-fullest lyric backed by driving guitars and booming drums, Rodgers' vocal takes center stage here. Newly mastered in Dolby Atmos spatial audio, fans will recognize "Take Love" from live setlists during his tenure fronting Queen on tour. In addition to Queen, Rodgers' career has spanned Free, Bad Company, The Firm with Jimmy Page, and more.

Listen here

Midnight Rose is celebration of a storied career and a feel-good, hopeful look towards the future. It features Paul’s quintessential larger-than-life vocals in a whole new chapter of his career.

Tracklisting:

"Coming Home"

"Photo Shooter"

"Midnight Rose"

"Living It Up"

"Dance in the Sun"

"Take Love"

"Highway Robber"

"Melting"

"Take Love":

"Living It Up":