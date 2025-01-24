PAUL RODGERS Performs FREE's "My Brother Jake" On Jools 11th Annual Hootenanny; Video

Paul Rodgers - best known as the frontman for the bands Free and Bad Company - has shared the throwback video below, featuring his performance of Free's "My Brother Jake", live at the Jools 11th Annual Hootenanny on December 31, 2003.

In September 2023, Rodgers released Midnight Rose - his first solo album in nearly 25 years - via Sun Records. Order/save the album here.

Midnight Rose is celebration of a storied career and a feel-good, hopeful look towards the future. It features Paul’s quintessential larger-than-life vocals in a whole new chapter of his career.

Tracklisting:

"Coming Home"

"Photo Shooter"

"Midnight Rose"

"Living It Up"

"Dance in the Sun"

"Take Love"

"Highway Robber"

"Melting"

"Photo Shooter" video:

"Take Love":

"Living It Up":