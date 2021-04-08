PAUL STANLEY's SOUL STATION Confirmed To Perform During 30th Annual Detroit Music Awards Show

The Detroit News is reporting that, for the second year, the longstanding Detroit Music Awards will be a virtual affair instead of a live event filled with networking, accolades and performances. The Facebook Live event, set for Sunday evening (April 11th), will include an announcement of the winners in categories such as Outstanding Live Performance, Outstanding Tribute Band and Outstanding Music Video. There are also a slew of awards for specific genres like gospel, rap, blues, jazz, rock and more.

The online broadcast will include performances by Detroit-based musicians Electric Six, Feeder Loft featuring Cousin Mouth, Keynote Sisters, Danny Kroha, Matt Smith of Outrageous Cherry, Rob Stone and nominee David McMurry & Black Light Collective. Viewers can expect to see the video premiere of "The Devil In Me" from Detroit-bred rock and roll queen Suzi Quatro. KISS frontman Paul Stanley and his group Soul Station will also give a shout to the Motor City in a video performance.

Tune in via Facebook on Sunday, April 11th here at 8:00pm EST. For more information go to DetroitMusicAwards.net.

Now And Then is the first-ever full-length album from Soul Station: A band gathering some of today’s leading musicians to pay tribute to the greatest artists and songs from the R&B and soul catalog to keep this vital music current. While a surprise to many, Stanley’s early pivotal roots in this music has quietly turned this passion into a celebrated touring and recording band. Stanley’s 15-piece ensemble group has toured the U.S. and Japan, but it wasn’t until recently that they were able to get in the studio together and record Now And Then.

Stanley’s legendary band members include: Rafael “Hoffa” Moreira (guitar & backing vocals), Sean Hurley (bass), Alex Alessandroni (Musical Director, keyboards), Ely Rise (keyboards), Eric Singer (drums & backing vocals), RayYslas (percussion), Gavyn Rhone (backing vocals), Crystal Starr (backing vocals) and Laurhan Beato (backing vocals) and Jon Pappenbrook (lead trumpet).

The band is augmented by three string players and two horn players of the same stature enabling Soul Station’s wall of sound to be firmly rooted in the past while staking claim to both the present and future.

Tracklisting:

"Could It Be I'm Falling In Love"

"I Do"

"I, Oh I"

"Ooo Baby Baby"

"O-O-H Child"

"Save Me (From You)"

"Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)"

"Whenever You're Ready (I'm Here)"

"The Tracks Of My Tears"

"Let's Stay Together"

"La-La – Means I Love You"

"Lorelei"

"You Are Everything"

"Baby I Need Your Loving"

“Could It Be I’m Falling In Love”:

“O-O-H Child” video: