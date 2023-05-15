PAULIE Z And His All-Star Band SEASONS OF CORNELL To Pay Tribute To CHRIS CORNELL With Special Livestream

In honor of the 6th anniversary of Chris Cornell’s passing, renowned vocalist Paulie Z will be hosting an exclusive livestream on his official Facebook page, featuring his all-star tribute band, Seasons Of Cornell, on Thursday, May 18 from 6 PM, PT to 8 PM, PT.

During the two-hour broadcast, Paulie Z will be debuting 18 never-before-seen, fully-produced, live videos from the 2022 Seasons Of Cornell tribute show, including songs from Soundgarden, Audioslave, Temple Of The Dog, and Cornell’s solo career. In between performances, Paulie Z will be providing viewers with behind-the-scenes commentary and interacting live with fans watching online.

“Chris was such an inspirational and iconic artist that was taken from us way too soon,” said Paulie Z. “While we continue to grieve this tremendous loss, we as artists and fans, must continue to celebrate the contributions he made to music and the world by ensuring that his songs live on forever. This livestream is just one way that we can all come together to honor Chris in a beautiful and meaningful way.”

Performing the songs with Paulie Z throughout the livestream are members from his Chris Cornell tribute band Seasons Of Cornell, which features such esteemed artists as Pete Thorn (guitarist for Cornell’s solo band), Toshi Yanagi (guitarist for the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” house band), Greg Coates (bassist for LEMMO, Rock Of Ages), and Kevin Kapler (session drummer), with special guests Karen Garrity on cello and Brett Copeland on duet vocals.

