PEARL JAM Announce Dark Matter World Tour

In support of their upcoming new album, Dark Matter, Pearl Jam will head out on a world tour this year. Their global tour, hitting nine countries and 25 cities, kicks off at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, and will cover much of North America including shows at Wrigley Field, Madison Square Garden, Fenway Park, and their first hometown performance in six years at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, the world’s first net zero certified arena.

The tour continues with performances in the UK and Europe, including their first performance at London’s brand new and state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, through September, followed by the group’s long-awaited ten-year return to New Zealand and Australia this November. Full routing below.

Special guests Deep Sea Diver (North America Leg 1), Glen Hansard (North America Leg 2), The Murder Capital (UK/EU), Richard Ashcroft (Dublin and London) and Pixies (Australia and New Zealand) will serve as support for these dates.

Tickets will be available two ways:

1. A Ten Club members-only presale will be held through Ticketmaster Request for eligible members. Only paid Ten Club members active as of Monday, February 12 are eligible to participate in this presale. More info at pearljam.com.

2. Fans can register for a chance to participate in the Dark Matter World Tour 2024 registration sale at shops.ticketmasterpartners.com/pearl-jam by Sunday, February 18 at 11:59 PM, local time for Europe, UK, Australia and New Zealand shows and by Sunday, February 18 at 11:59 PM, PT for North America shows. This will be the only way for fans to participate in the onsale. Registration does not guarantee access to the sale.

The tour will use all-in pricing across all North America, Europe and UK shows to ensure the ticket price listed is the full out-of-pocket price inclusive of fees.

For fans in North America who can’t use their tickets, Pearl Jam and Ticketmaster will offer a Fan-to-Fan Face Value Ticket Exchange beginning at a later date to give fans the best chance to buy tickets at face value. To help protect the Exchange, Pearl Jam has also chosen to make tickets for this tour mobile only and restricted from transfer. This applies to all shows except those in Illinois and New York where non-transferability is prohibited by law. You must have a valid bank account or debit card within the country of the event(s) in order to sell through the Fan-to-Fan Face Value Ticket Exchange.

Tour dates:

May

4 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

6 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

10 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

13 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

16 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

18 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

21 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

22 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

25 - Napa Valley, CA - BottleRock Festival **

28 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

30 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

June

22 - Dublin, Ireland - Marlay Park

25 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

29 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July

2 - Berlin, Germany - Waldbühne

3 - Berlin, Germany - Waldbühne

6 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

8 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

11 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival **

13 - Lisbon, Portugal - NOS Alive Festival **

August

22 - Missoula, MT - Washington-Grizzly Stadium

26 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center *

29 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

31 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

September

3 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

4 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

7 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

9 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

12 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

15 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

17 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

November

8 - Auckland, New Zealand - Go Media Stadium Mt Smart

13 - Gold Coast, Australia - Heritage Bank Stadium

16 - Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium

21 - Sydney, Australia - Giants Stadium

* Rescheduled date from 2022

** Festival dates are already on sale

Pearl Jam’s twelfth studio album, Dark Matter, will be released via Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records on April 19. The album’s title track is available now exclusively on pearljam.com. Watch a visualizer for the single below.

Dark Matter was produced by Grammy® award winning producer Andrew Watt and is the band’s first release since Gigaton. Dark Matter is now available for pre-order here.

In 2023, the band retreated to Shangri-La Studios in Malibu where they simply plugged in and played under the watch of producer Andrew Watt. Writing and recording in a burst of inspiration, Dark Matter was born in just three weeks. As a result, Dark Matter channels the shared spirit of a group of lifelong creative confidants and brothers in one room playing as if their very lives depended on it.

The album’s packaging features light painting art by Alexandr Gnezdilov. The album cover art was crafted using a large self-made kaleidoscope. Each letter visible on the cover was individually captured and handwritten midair with a specially designed flashlight to create the pearlescent effect.

Pearl Jam is celebrating indie record stores with the release of a special edition of Dark Matter on April 20. Only at participating stores as part of Record Store Day. Get more information and find stores at recordstoreday.com.

Tracklisting:

"Sacred Of Fear"

"React, Respond"

"Wreckage"

"Dark Matter"

"Won’t Tell"

"Upper Hand"

"Waiting For Stevie"

"Running"

"Something Special"

"Got To Give"

"Setting Sun"

"Dark Matter" visualizer:

