PEARL JAM Cancels Berlin Shows

Pearl Jam has canceled their two upcoming shows in Berlin, Germany on July 2 and July 3 as part of their Dark Matter World Tour.

The band states:

“We are sorry to share that the Pearl Jam concerts scheduled for Tuesday, July 2 and Wednesday, July 3 in Berlin are cancelled. Despite everyone’s best efforts, the band has yet to make a full recovery.

“The impacts of this decision are not lost on us. We feel deeply that so many people spend their time, money, and emotional energy to get tickets and then to come see the band and it is heart wrenching to have to disappoint you. We also appreciate the many people whose hard work goes into making these shows happen.

“Please trust we never take these decisions lightly and try to do everything possible to show up for you all. We wish a reschedule had been possible for this tour leg and hope to come back to Berlin soon.

“Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.”

Dates:

July

6 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

8 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

11 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival

13 - Lisbon, Portugal - NOS Alive Festival

August

22 - Missoula, MT - Washington-Grizzly Stadium

26 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center *

29 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

31 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

September

3 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

4 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

7 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

9 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

12 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

15 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

17 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

November

8 - Auckland, New Zealand - Go Media Stadium Mt Smart

13 - Gold Coast, Australia - Heritage Bank Stadium

16 - Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium

21 - Sydney, Australia - Giants Stadium

* Rescheduled date from 2022

