PEARL JAM Cancels Berlin Shows
July 1, 2024, 44 minutes ago
Pearl Jam has canceled their two upcoming shows in Berlin, Germany on July 2 and July 3 as part of their Dark Matter World Tour.
The band states:
“We are sorry to share that the Pearl Jam concerts scheduled for Tuesday, July 2 and Wednesday, July 3 in Berlin are cancelled. Despite everyone’s best efforts, the band has yet to make a full recovery.
“The impacts of this decision are not lost on us. We feel deeply that so many people spend their time, money, and emotional energy to get tickets and then to come see the band and it is heart wrenching to have to disappoint you. We also appreciate the many people whose hard work goes into making these shows happen.
“Please trust we never take these decisions lightly and try to do everything possible to show up for you all. We wish a reschedule had been possible for this tour leg and hope to come back to Berlin soon.
“Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.”
Dates:
July
6 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
8 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
11 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival
13 - Lisbon, Portugal - NOS Alive Festival
August
22 - Missoula, MT - Washington-Grizzly Stadium
26 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center *
29 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
31 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
September
3 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
4 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
7 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
9 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
12 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
15 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
17 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
November
8 - Auckland, New Zealand - Go Media Stadium Mt Smart
13 - Gold Coast, Australia - Heritage Bank Stadium
16 - Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium
21 - Sydney, Australia - Giants Stadium
* Rescheduled date from 2022
(Photo - Danny Clinch)