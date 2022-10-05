PEARL JAM Guitarist MIKE MCCREADY Performs US National Anthem Before Seattle Mariners Vs. Detroit Tigers Game; Video
October 5, 2022, an hour ago
Pearl Jam guitarist, Mike McCready, performed the US national anthem before the Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers's doubleheader on Tuesday (October 4) at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA.
Video of his performance can be viewed below:
A-list national anthem performer today, Mike McCready #SeaUsRise #WHEREiROOT pic.twitter.com/5MbMtnPhQ1— Chris Caldwell (@caldwell78) October 5, 2022
No better way to start a doubleheader than with @MikeMcCreadyPJ 🎸 pic.twitter.com/8tuHzWKfR1— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 4, 2022