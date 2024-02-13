PEARL JAM To Release Dark Matter Album In April; Title Track Visualizer Streaming

Pearl Jam’s twelfth studio album, Dark Matter, will be released via Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records on April 19. The album’s title track is available now exclusively on pearljam.com. Watch a visualizer for the single below.

Dark Matter was produced by Grammy® award winning producer Andrew Watt and is the band’s first release since Gigaton. Dark Matter is now available for pre-order here.

In 2023, the band retreated to Shangri-La Studios in Malibu where they simply plugged in and played under the watch of producer Andrew Watt. Writing and recording in a burst of inspiration, Dark Matter was born in just three weeks. As a result, Dark Matter channels the shared spirit of a group of lifelong creative confidants and brothers in one room playing as if their very lives depended on it.

The album’s packaging features light painting art by Alexandr Gnezdilov. The album cover art was crafted using a large self-made kaleidoscope. Each letter visible on the cover was individually captured and handwritten midair with a specially designed flashlight to create the pearlescent effect.

Pearl Jam is celebrating indie record stores with the release of a special edition of Dark Matter on April 20. Only at participating stores as part of Record Store Day. Get more information and find stores at recordstoreday.com.

Tracklisting:

"Sacred Of Fear"

"React, Respond"

"Wreckage"

"Dark Matter"

"Won’t Tell"

"Upper Hand"

"Waiting For Stevie"

"Running"

"Something Special"

"Got To Give"

"Setting Sun"

"Dark Matter" visualizer:

(Photo - Danny Clinch)