PELICAN To Co-Headline Opening Night Of Heavy Chicago II Festival; 2023 Heavy Local Winners EXEGESIS Confirmed For Day 3

Heavy Chicago is elated to announce Pelican have joined the lineup. Pelican recently posted on Instagram, "Elated to say we have finished tracking our upcoming 7th album, our first with founding guitarist Laurent Lebec since 2009. Now begins the long process of mixing, mastering, & manufacturing, but we can safely say it’ll be worth the wait."

Regarding their appearance at Heavy Chicago on Friday, November 1, Pelican says "We're very psyched to close out our year among such illustrious company at Heavy Chicago. Looking forward to sharing some new music with folks on our home turf.”

Legions Of Doom plays Chicago for the first time with the new record in hand which comes out September 13 on Tee Pee Records. Ron Holzner, The Skull, Legions Of Doom says, “The Skull is something we want to keep going forward in a limited fashion. Lothar Keller and I wrote some good songs with the late Eric Wagner and would like to keep playing them. We will still include a song or two in the Legions Of Doom sets, but a Skull set would feature mostly material from our two records with Trouble songs sprinkled in. It's a tribute and our way of honoring our time together making music with Wagner. Karl Agell rocks these songs vocally and they are fun to still play with the legacy living on.”

Chicago's Hellraisers Earthburner are set to scorch the earth at Heavy Chicago and guitarist, Jeremy Wagner says, “Earthburner is super chuffed to be returning to Chicago - this time to play the mighty Heavy Chicago Festival! Chicago is our homebase and to have Earthburner play in our backyard with an absolutely killer lineup couldn’t be a more perfect way to prepare for our album’s release that same month! And for everyone seeing Earthburner at Heavy Chicago, you’re in for a treat: Earthburner will be selling both CDS and vinyl copies of our new album, Permanent Dawn exclusively at Heavy Chicago - that’s 6 days before the actual release date! Thank you to the Heavy Chicago crew for having us! See you all in November and we shall all be burning the earth.”

The festival closes with Florida's progressive metal legends Cynic, the world's first death metal jazz fusion band. Paul Masvidal of Cynic shares, “We're absolutely stoked to be part of Heavy Chicago. It's great to see such a diverse range of bands on the roster. Cynic will be debuting a set of material that will have its stateside premiere at the fest. Chicago always brings such a raw and genuine energy, and we can't wait to be back and connect with the fans. It's gonna be a night to remember. See you all there!”

Last Rites, Live Wire Lounge and Pabst Blue Ribbon are excited to bring back Heavy Chicago this year for it’s “Second Edition”

Heavy Chicago II takes place November 1, 2 and 3 at Avondale Music Hall in Chicago, IL.

Lineup:

Friday, November 1: Bongripper, Pelican, Wraith, Avernus, Motherless.

Saturday, November 2: Earth Crisis, Jasta, Legions Of Doom, EarthBurner, The Crosses, Usurper, Masonic Wave.

Sunday, November 3: Cynic, Toxic Holocaust, Profanatica, The Skull, Lurid, Exegesis, + Special Guest TBA.

There are three levels of 3 day ticketing, a limit of 50 tickets at each level. When the first level $99 all in pricing tickets sell out, the next level tickets kicks in. The second level 3 day ticketing price is $109 and when that sells out, the third level price of $125 kicks in. Take advantage of the advance purchase discount and get your tickets early.

- First level for 3 day tickets are $99 all fees and taxes included.

- 2 day tickets start at $89 all fees and taxes included.

- Single day tickets: Friday $40 plus fees - Saturday & Sunday $50 plus fees

Get tickets here.

Sean Duffy, owner of Last Rites Promotions and Management companies says" "Our inaugural edition last year was a great success! Once again we are in the hip hood of Avondale, which Time Out says is one of the buzziest neighborhoods in the world. We are over the moon to welcome our headliners this year: Friday night is Chicago doom band Bongripper with a co-headline by a local band that will be unveiled on September 8th! Support comes from Wraith (record in the Billboard top 200), Avernus (first show in nine years and a new record) and Motherless (Atlas Moth).

Saturday’s headline rips with the almighty Earth Crisis with special guests Jasta & Legions Of Doom, Grindcore supergroup, EarthBurner, plus The Crosses will be doing a special all “Die Kreuzen” set with the incredible Dan Kubinski on vocals (the only act we brought back from last year), a must see! Usurper are playing their first show in five years!

Sunday finishes strong with Cynic making their long awaited return for Chicago with special guests Toxic Holocaust! I promoted Cynic’s first several Chicago show’s back in the 90’s. It has come full circle for us. Black metal masters, Profanatica, play a rare set in the city. In October we will unveil a special guest that is buzzing right now and becoming local heroes! The Skull also return with a rare appearance and a special set for Trouble fans!

Dave Hornyak and I are the poster guys for “indie” people in the industry. ..the antithesis of Live Nation/AEG/JAM...two indie guys doing it for the passion and fun and to support the metal community. I started 40 years ago doing shows under Last Rites. This is the beginning of my 40th year. Over 4,700 shows booked and promoted here! Indie guy the whole time!! First Nirvana show, first six White Zombie shows, first five Pantera shows, first two Stone Temple Pilot shows, first three Type O Negative shows, Ministry, Machine Head, Helmet, Fear Factory, Cannibal Corpse, Deicide, Candlemass, plus shows with Anthrax, Misfits, Testament, Exodus, Dark Angel and many, many more. Dave Hornyak, creator of Live Wire Lounge, has been involved in the metal scene for 30+ years as both a drummer in numerous metal bands as well as hosting countless local and national acts at Live Wire since 2011. Over 70 years combined for the two of us!"