PERCUSSOR Release New Single “Gaslight Mania”

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions have released the new single from Philadelphia's violent death metal destroyers Percussor. "Gaslight Mania" can be downloaded now for free via the HPGD Bandcamp, and is streaming on all digital platforms.

After releasing the well-received album Ravenous Despondency, Percussor close their career with one final testament of punishing ripping death metal. For fans of Bolt Thrower, Celtic Frost, Death, Deicide, Destruction, Morbid Angel, Obituary, Possessed, Slayer, Sodom, Venom and Voivod.