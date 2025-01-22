PERFECT PLAN Release "Heart Of A Lion" Single And Video

Perfect Plan have released their new single and accompanying video, “Heart Of A Lion”, the title track from the upcoming studio album, set for release on February 28 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Lead singer Kent Hilli describes the title track by saying: “'Heart Of A Lion' is inspired by our Swedish football hero Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his story and career. A magnificent football player with a very inspiring story. I can relate to the struggles he had as a youth growing up in Sweden turning his setbacks and people talking him down to fuel for development and reaching higher. The passion, ambition and drive he has is truly one of a kind. He also has the Lion as his “spirit animal” which - together with his unique drive - inspired me for the lyrics and theme of the song."

Perfect Plan’s fourth studio album, Heart Of A Lion, marks the culmination of the band’s musical production to date. Over the course of their first trilogy of albums, All Rise, Time For A Miracle and Brace For Impact, the Swedes have quickly established themselves as a new gold standard in not only the Scandinavian melodic rock genre, but the melodic rock genre as a whole.

Talking about Heart Of A Lion, Hilli continues: “The new album is once again showcasing that we have developed and matured as a band in terms of songwriting and production. The melodies, riffs, and hooks that we have created on this album are overall the best we’ve done so far. I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished. Although our main influences like Survivor, Foreigner, Europe, and Whitesnake are still shining through, there’s that unmistakable Perfect Plan sound that is the driving center of it all. And I think we have strengthened that sound and identity.

“With Brace For Impact we wanted to discover a new heavier and 'in your face' sound but on this album, we are back to the sound of the first two albums, with more keyboards and bigger sound taking you back to the 80’s with a modern touch and feel. On this album, we once again teamed up with Mårten Eriksson, whom we worked with on Time For A Miracle."

Hilli adds: “Mårten brought his extreme talent to the songs both co-producing with us and also did he mixing. Mårten's long experience as both a songwriter and producer in the pop industry brought so much to the table and the end result is simply fantastic. If you liked our previous albums, you are gonna love Heart Of A Lion!”

Kent Hilli is a one-of-a-kind singer that gained a world-class reputation almost from the start. His class, range, tone, and heartfelt expression caught the attention of his heroes Giant, who picked him to sing on their latest album Shifting Time, and saw Kent releasing two solo albums in 2021 (The Rumble) and 2023 (Nothing Left To Lose).

Completing the lineup is: Rolf Nordström, guitarist extraordinaire, Mats Byström, the music mastermind who plays bass and forms a solid, rock-hard base with drummer Fredrik Forsberg. The subtle textures, so important in AOR, come from Leif Ehlin’s keyboards.

Heart Of A Lion is a powerful statement from the band offering their absolute best songwriting and production ever: a strong offering with roots very well planted in the 80’s AOR sound. Produced in collaboration with Mårten Eriksson, the band was determined to top the musical results they had previously reached and took a few months to come out with the right musical material.

Sometimes the stars align, and the result is absolutely stunning: a perfect balance of energy and unforgettable melodies is what you are going to find in Heart Of A Lion.

Perfect Plan offers the “perfect” (pun intended) combination: a superb singer, a well-oiled band of experienced players, and a great songwriting talent with a knack for unforgettable melodies and driving rhythms.

With Heart Of A Lion, Perfect Plan has crafted an outstanding piece of work which, while paying tribute to the obvious references to the sound of the classics (think Survivor, Foreigner, The Storm, Giant, etc) and Scandinavian AOR, has a recognizable identity and personal feel.

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Heart Of A Lion"

"Too Tough"

"We Are Heroes"

"All Night"

"Ready To Break"

"My Unsung Hero"

"Turn Up Your Radio"

"Lady Mysterious"

"One Touch"

"Danger On The Loose"

"At Your Stone"

"We Are Heroes" video:

Perfect Plan are:

Kent Hilli – Lead Vocals

Leif Ehlin – Keyboards

Rolf Nordström – Guitar

Mats Byström – Bass

Fredrik Forsberg – Drums

(Photo - Leif Wikberg)