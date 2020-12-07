PERFECT PLAN Release "In And Out Of Love" Performance Video

Back in September, a mere three months ago, Frontiers Music Srl released the sophomore album, Time For A Miraclem by Sweden's Perfect Plan. Though they had certainly established themselves as melodic rock kings with their debut, All Rise, this second album truly cements their status.

A couple weeks ago, the band recorded a quarantine style live performance for your enjoyment. Here's them performing the song that put them on the map, "In And Out Of Love".