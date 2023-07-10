PERIPHERY Add More Dates To Fall's The Wildfire Tour

Periphery, who recently announced the first pair of headlining dates in support of their album, Periphery V: Djent Is Not a Genre (November 4 at House of Blues in Anaheim, Calif. and November 18 at The Palladium in Worcester, Mass), have expanded the outing, adding several performances and dubbing the trek “The Wildfire Tour.”

“This tour represents something we’ve wanted to do for a while now… play multiple shows in more intimate rooms, and offer up different sets,” explains Mark Holcomb. “We’ve always been vocal about making art for ourselves, but these exclusive shows are something catered to our most devoted fans. Whether you just started following us with P5 or have been with us since the early days, we hope you can make it out to one of the shows. It’s gonna be a blast!”

While the initially announced dates for Anaheim and Worcester include Plini, Archspire, Thomas Giles, Thank You Scientists, and Mike Dawes, the newly announced performances will only include Mike Dawes, allowing Periphery to have extra time for their expanded set. Tickets for the additional shows are on-sale this Friday, July 14, at 10 AM local time.

Dates:

November

4 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues*

6 – Denver, CO – The Bluebird Theatre

7 – Denver, CO – The Bluebird Theatre

9 – Dallas, TX – The Echo

10 – Ft. Worth, TX – Tannahill’s

12 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

13 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

15 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

16 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

18 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium**

All shows opened by Mike Dawes

*- Openers are Plini, Archspire, Thomas Giles, and Mike Dawes

**-Openers are Plini, Archspire, Thank You Scientist, and Mike Dawes

Periphery released Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre in March.

(Photo – Ekaterina Gorbacheva)