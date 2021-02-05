PERIPHERY - Periphery II: This Time It's Personal Album Guitar Transcription Book To Be Released Soon

Sheet Happens Publishing have confirmed they will release an official guitar transcription book for Periphery's Periphery II: This Time It's Personal album on February 23rd. Details have yet to be made available. Go to the official website here to order on release day.

Sheet Happens Publishing previously released The Complete Drum Transcription for Periphery II: This Time It's Personal. It features:

- 150 Pages

- 14pt front and back covers with high gloss UV finish.

- Black plastic coil binding (coil binding lays flat while reading and won't warp or break during shipment)

- 70 lbs offset pages printed on 98 bright white stock

This book comes with a copy of the "print-ready" PDF e-book AND the complete Guitar Pro files for the entire album. (drums only)

