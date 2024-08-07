PETE TOWNSHEND Resisted A Fan's Advances, Instead Returning To His Hotel Room To Write This Classic For THE WHO; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up… rock icon Pete Townsend of The Who delves into his feelings of angst in 'Behind Blue Eyes'... grappling with the pressures of being a celebrity put on a pedestal and confronting the reality that he's not who he appears to be. It all began when Pete was tempted by a beautiful fan backstage after a live performance. And being a famous rock star we know how this story goes, but in actuality Pete resisted her advances. Instead, he returned to his hotel room, where he channeled his emotions into writing a song about the struggles of being a public figure. In a moment of clarity, Pete Townsend realized he wasn't the person everyone thought he was. 'Behind Blue Eyes' became one of the most beloved songs ever with one of the most poignant vocals of the 70s. And there's a reason it was so heartfelt. Singer Roger Daltrey's dog died hours before he put down the vocal. We go behind the artifice to uncover what it's really like to be… the bad man… next on Professor Of Rock."