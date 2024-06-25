PETER FRAMPTON Announces "The Positively Thankful Tour"
June 25, 2024, an hour ago
Leading up to his Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction in October, Peter Frampton has announced a new string of US tour dates. The Positively Thankful Tour will launch on September 8 in North Charleston, SC, and will wrap up on September 23 in Northfield, OH.
Says Frampton: "It’s been an incredible year for me and my band so far. First the nomination, then you guys voted like crazy and got me into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. Come September, we’ll be back out for nine more shows on 'The Positively Thankful Tour'! Can’t wait to see you then! Tickets on sale this Friday, June 28 at 10 AM local at frampton.com."
Dates:
September
8 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
10 - Washington, DC - The Warner Theatre
12 - New York, NY - The Beacon Theatre
13 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
15 - Westport, CT - Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts
17 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Metropolitan Opera House
21 - Niagara Falls, NY - Seneca Niagara Casino & Hotel
23 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park